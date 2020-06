Empty stands are part of the scene prior to the start of the NASCAR ARCA auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday June 20, 2020 (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WKRN) – After hours and hours of rain and lightning delays, NASCAR has made the decision to try again Monday.

A little after 4 pm CT, NASCAR made the official announcement to postpone the Geico 500 to Monday, June 22 at 2 pm CT on FOX.

NEWS: Today's race has been postponed due to inclement weather at @TalladegaSuperS.



The #GEICO500 will move to Monday, June 22 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/0EImRDvGNz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2020

This race marked the second-straight race to allow fans.