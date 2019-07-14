Garrison Mathews splashes into NBA Summer League

Nashville, Tenn.- Franklin native Garrison Mathews finished his senior season at Lipscomb with some big accomplishments. He was named Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and averaged 20.8 points per game. And maybe that is what really drew the attention of NBA scouts.
After signing a two-way contract recently with the Washington Wizards he finally made his way to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.
After sitting out the first two games, Mathews became Lipscomb’s first-ever player to play in an NBA game. When he started for the Wizards on Tuesday, he came out firing a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game. He finished with 7 points.
Since his debut, Mathews has played in two more games for a total of 39 minutes. He’s chipped in a combined 22 points.
Mathews will be the first to admit that he’s flying under the radar and that’s fine. There’s a learning curve at the next level and he knows there is still plenty for him to prove on the court.
Here’s one thing to keep in mind, if there is any time to be a 3-point shooter in the NBA, it’s now. Mathews has a shot a making a roster.