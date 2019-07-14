Garrison Mathews splashes into NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 11: Garrison Mathews #24 of the Washington Wizards and Tahjere McCall #8 ofthe Atlanta Hawks reach for the ball on July 11, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn.- Franklin native Garrison Mathews finished his senior season at Lipscomb with some big accomplishments. He was named Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and averaged 20.8 points per game. And maybe that is what really drew the attention of NBA scouts.

After signing a two-way contract recently with the Washington Wizards he finally made his way to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

After sitting out the first two games, Mathews became Lipscomb’s first-ever player to play in an NBA game. When he started for the Wizards on Tuesday, he came out firing a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game. He finished with 7 points.

Since his debut, Mathews has played in two more games for a total of 39 minutes. He’s chipped in a combined 22 points.

Mathews will be the first to admit that he’s flying under the radar and that’s fine. There’s a learning curve at the next level and he knows there is still plenty for him to prove on the court.

Here’s one thing to keep in mind, if there is any time to be a 3-point shooter in the NBA, it’s now. Mathews has a shot a making a roster.