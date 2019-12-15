Game preview: Titans go for five wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Titans go for five wins in a row and first place in the AFC South when they host the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Both teams enter the game 8-5 and it is the first of two meetings in the next next three weeks.

The Titans have not won 5 straight in a decade and can make it 7 of 8 since Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback.

One of the big questions for the Titans this week has been the health of Derrick Henry who did not practice because of a hamstring injury.

Henry said Thursday “I’ll be there” and Head Coach Mike Vrabel seemed confident the Titans running back will be ready, “I think that anytime that we can have guys practice, we’re just trying to do do what’s best for the football team each and every week to take care of the player and do what’s right for the team and player”

Henry has been a monster topping 100 yards in each of the Titans last four games.

He has also set a franchise record rushing for a touchdown in four straight games.

He faces a Texans defense giving up 109 yards a game.

In Henry’s four game got streak the Titans are averaging a whopping 37.5 points per game.

That streak is still two games shy of the franchise record for consecutive 30 point games set in 1961 and 2003.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been just as hot as Henry and is coming off an AFC Offensive Player of the Week award after throwing for 391 yards at Oakland.

Tannehill’s QB rating of 118.5 leads the NFL.

“Like I said, it’s a reflection of the offense as a whole” said Tannehill, “I think there’s a lot that goes into an offense, obviously, and then throwing the football. You have to have time, you have to have guys open, guys making tough catches, run after catches, 50/50 balls, guys going up and making plays, Jonnu (Smith) in the end zone last week. There’s a lot that goes into that, and I think it’s a reflection on the whole offense.”

One area to watch for Sunday is third down where the Texans rank last defensively at 48.4%.

Another area to watch is the red zone where the Titans rank 30th defensively and the Texans 31st.

The Texans are once again led by quarterback DeShaun Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Watson has already thrown for over 3400 yards and 24 touchdowns despite being sacked a whopping 38 times.

A banged up Titans secondary has to deal with Hopkins once again. He has 1023 yards this season and 7 touchdowns.

The Titans have already lost cornerback Malcolm Butler for the season and Adoree Jackson has been ruled out again with a foot injury.

LeShaun Sims is expected to play after missing several weeks with a foot injury.

The Titans enter the game a 3 point favorite.