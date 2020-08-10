Future of fall sports still in jeopardy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The future of fall sports continues to be in jeopardy even though the start for many leagues is right around the corner.

The Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) became the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to pull the plug on a fall season. That decision has put pressure on other conferences.

Several other conferences, teams, and individual players have already announced skipping the upcoming football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the NFL, the SEC, and Tennessee high schools are cautiously moving forward. This comes after witnessing professional hockey, baseball, and basketball cautiously bounce back.

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to practice Friday. Local high schools and state universities all have different plans in place to enhance safety.

News 2 is working on special reports with a closer look at the impact of coronavirus and the shift for football this year. Watch our special reports “Season on the Brink” all day Thursday in every newscast.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE