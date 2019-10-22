Fulmer calling on Vols fans for support

Former Tennnessee football coach Phillip Fulmer speaks to reporters before the spring Orange and White game Saturday, April 18, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. Fulmer received the General Robert Neyland Trophy by the Knoxville Quarterback Club. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Despite a loss, the Vols are hoping to use momentum gained from a solid performance at Alabama last Saturday.

But, they can’t do it alone.

The University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer is calling all Vols fans.

In a letter, Fulmer writes, “I’m calling on Vol Nation to show up and respond to the effort you’ve seen from our team in recent weeks. Your passionate support fuels and inspires our team—I can’t overstate the importance of the role you play.”

He references past home game atmospheres.

“I get chills thinking back to the first half of our game against Georgia two weeks ago. That is how Neyland is supposed to feel.”

Fulmer also provides a link for fans to buy ticket’s to Saturday’s home game against South Carolina.

Read the full letter here: https://utsports.com/news/2019/10/22/general-message-from-director-of-athletics-phillip-fulmer.aspx