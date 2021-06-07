From a former Titans WR to a new one, Chris Sanders on Julio Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From one Titans wide receiver to another, Chris Sanders is buzzing about the addition of Julio Jones.

“Man, if I had hair I would pull it out, I’m so excited right now,” said Sanders.

Jones by himself is a game-changer to any offense, but to add him to an already star-studded skill core, Sanders says it’s lethal.

“I mean, just imagine. You have two studs at wide receiver, you have A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. I mean, two guys that are not just great players, they’re impact players, so if you have them on the field at the same time and we forgot about that guy named (Derrick) Henry? Just imagine them being on the field at the same time.”

According to Sanders, the expectations for this Titans squad should be set high. Very high.

“It’s all on them to go to the Super Bowl or bust,” he said. “If they don’t go to the Super Bowl, then I think it was a waste to get Julio Jones because you have to get there. You have so many explosive players.”

From a fan’s perspective, it’s the more the merrier when it comes to offensive weapons, but Sanders knows personalities and egos will have to be managed in order for this to work.

“I’m not concerned about Julio Jones’ play on the field, I’m concerned about all the things that come with it. Now this is the key. When its 3rd and 8 and 3rd and 9, and the games on the line, and Tannehill throws it to A.J. Brown, how’s Julio Jones going to feel?”

As for A.J. Brown, he now gets to play with his idol.

‘You don’t want to get to a situation where you quit wanting to learn and I think A.J. Brown can learn from Julio Jones because Julio Jones is going to be a hall of famer. So if A.J. Brown is willing to learn, A.J. Brown can be an elite receiver just like Julio Jones.”

Watch the video above to hear the rest of Sanders’ thoughts on the Titans trade for Julio Jones.