Friday injury report for Titans at Falcons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans released their latest injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Right guard, Kevin Pamphile has been ruled out for the fourth-straight week after a limited week of practice. Mike Vrabel confirmed his status on Friday.

“I would say that he’s getting closer, but he’ll be out for this one,” said Vrabel.

Jamil Douglas has been starting in Pamphile’s place while he battles back from injury, but has struggled as of late. Vrabel expressed the need to work in rookie Nate Davis in his post-game press conference in Jacksonville.

Davis has participated in practice throughout the week and on Friday Vrabel again reiterated the need to get him some work in Sunday’s game.

“I would like to try to get him some work,” said Vrabel. ” I think if we saw things that weren’t positive, we probably wouldn’t find a way to get him to the game. Those are decisions that are made between now until 90 minutes before the game.”

Starting linebacker Rashaan Evans (wrist) and Delanie Walker (knee) also landed on Friday’s injury report. However, Vrabel cleared up any confusion about Walker’s availability for Sunday.

“Yes, I would imagine that Delanie (Walker) will be able to play in the game,” he said. “That’s a credit to his veteran presence and leadership to try to do everything he can to get to the game. We understand there’s guys that we’re going to have manage throughout the week, and he’s one of those guys.”

As for the Falcons, they will be without safety Keanu Neal who was placed on injured reserve after an Achilles injury suffered Sunday. However, no one else has been officially ruled out this Sunday.

Full injury report: