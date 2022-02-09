Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Wednesday, the NFL put out a full list of players invited to the 2022 Scouting Combine. A total of 324 players received invitations, including four Vols; Defensive lineman Matthew Butler, offensive lineman Cade Mays, WR Velus Jones Jr., and cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Butler is coming off a solid performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl. In his final season in Knoxville, he led the Vols defensive line with 47 tackles, adding five sacks with seven quarterback hurries.

Mays, who is coming off a trip to the Senior Bowl, was an All-SEC second-team selection at right tackle for Tennessee. The Georgia transfer contemplated returning to Rocky Top, but will now showcase his versatility as a lineman, a quality many NFL teams are looking for.

Jones had a big season with Tennessee, finishing with 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. But he also shined on special teams, ranking second in the SEC in kickoff-return average and second nationally in punt-return average.

As for Taylor, he played a big role in the secondary during his four seasons at Tennessee. In 2021, he tacked on 60 tackles to go along with six pass breakups and two interceptions. He wrapped up his career at Tennessee with 162 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions in 45 games.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will happen from March 1-7 in Indianapolis.