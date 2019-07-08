Four local ties to watch in MLB All-Star game

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

In tomorrow’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Nashville is heavily represented.

Four players with local ties will participate in the game.

Vanderbilt leads the nation with three former players selected in the All-Star game, all three pitchers. Walker Buehler of the LA Dodgers, Texas Rangers ace Mike Minor and Cincinnati Reds right-hander Sonny Gray round out the former Commodore squad.

Gray was just added to the National League All-Star team three days after his best start of the season. He replaces Max Scherzer who couldn’t participate due to a back injury.

Minor announced Monday he does not plan to pitch in the All-Star game, but will participate in some capacity.

In addition to the Vandy Boys contingency, Overton High School grad Mookie Betts is also an MLB All-Star selection.

Betts boasts 94 hits and 13 home runs for the Red Sox in the first half of the season.

MLB All-Star weekend kicks off Monday night with the Home Run Derby at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The MLB All-Star game is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT on FOX.