NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four local athletes were honored with Mr. Football awards Wednesday afternoon in a luncheon hosted by the Titans.

Smyrna linebacker Arion Carter won the award for Division I, Class 6A. D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy’s quarterback, garnered the honor for Division II, Class A.

In Division II, Class AA, Lipscomb Academy wide receiver Maureice “Junior” Sherrill took home the award. Sherrill had 11 receptions for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns, and a rushing score in the Mustangs state title win.

MBA quarterback Marcel Reed won the Mr. Football award for Division II, Class AAA. Reed went 16 of 24 for 263 yards and 5 scores in the Big Red’s 38-34 loss to Baylor in the state championship.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2022 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Division I, Class 2A

Josh Jackson, Tyner

Division I, Class 3A

Lance Williams, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Division I, Class 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Division I, Class 6A

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Division II, Class A

D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

Division II, Class AA

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

Division II, Class AAA

Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown