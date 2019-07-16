Four former Vols sign and seal NBA contracts

KNOXVILLE, TN – JANUARY 19: Admiral Schofield #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers and Kyle Alexander #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers walk off the court together after the second half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 19, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 71-68. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If you were able to spend any time around the Tennessee Men’s Basketball program, you knew right away that team was special.

The Volunteers goal was to make it to the NCAA Final Four, they fell short of that but it didn’t take away from how much talent they had. The proof came just a couple months later when three Vols were selected in the NBA Draft. That would be a first for the program in the modern draft era.

Grant Williams went 22nd overall to the Boston Celtics, followed by Admiral Schofield 42nd by Philadelphia, who ended up trading him to the Washington Wizards. Jordan Bone had to wait, but he ended up with the Detroit Pistons and Kyle Alexander signed a free agent contract with the Miami Heat.

Fast forward to July, and now all four of these former Volunteers made it official with their teams. Guard Jordan Bone signed first on July 8th with the Pistons, no details on that contract yet.

On July 11th, forward Grant Williams signed a 4-year deal worth $11.8 million with the Celtics, after putting together one of the strongest Summer League performances of any rookie.

Just one day later, Schofield signed a four-year deal with the Wizards. No word on the dollar amount of his contract.

And last but not least, on Monday, The Miami Heat announced the signing forward Kyle Alexander. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jordan Bone was the first to post on social media this week saying, “All my brothers and I have signed our first NBA contracts. This is just the start tho!”

It will certainly be fun to watch these former Volunteers perform at the next level. Bone added to his post that he’s named this group the “Fantastic Four.” I’m sure these high character guys will do everything to make sure that title holds true.