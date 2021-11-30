Four for Forsberg in 6-0 Predators victory

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg celebrates after scoring his third goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored four goals and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 6-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also scored, and Mikael Granlund had assists on all four of Forsberg’s goals. It is the 8th hat trick trick of Forsberg’s career and he became the third player in Predators history to score 4 goals in one game.

The Predators have won two of three. Columbus has dropped two straight.