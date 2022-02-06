KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alvin Kamara, former UT football player and current running back for the Saints, was taken into custody for battery in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to a local hospital Saturday evening where the victim reported being battered at a nightclub. After an investigation, police determined the suspect to be Alvin Kamara. Kamara was located and taken into custody without incident Sunday, according to LVMPD.

Kamara was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.” According to Clark County inmate records, Kamara is being held on $5,000 bond. His first court appearance will be on Monday at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Kamara played for UT from 2015 to 2016 before being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kamara was in Las Vegas to play in the Pro Bowl.