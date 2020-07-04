Former Vandy star, Dodgers’ pitcher Price will not play this season

FILE – In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Murfreesboro native and current Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher David Price announced on Saturday that he will opt out of the 2020 MLB season, alluding to health concerns because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The former Cy Young Award winner posted a message to Dodgers fans on his social-media accounts that stated the following: “After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season. I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

Price joins Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross of the Washington Nationals, Ian Desmond of the Colorado Rockies and Mike Leake of the Arizona Diamondbacks on the list of players who have chosen not to play this season, which will consist of 60 games and strict social-distancing protocols.

Players who choose to opt out of the season and are not considered high-risk individuals are not granted compensation or service time in 2020. Price was set to enter the fifth season of a seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with the Red Sox in December of 2015.