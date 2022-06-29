WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday.

“I think Bryan Reynolds carried us to a win tonight,” said Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said, whose Pirates ended a five-game losing streak. “We kind of jumped on his shoulders.”

Reynolds had a two-run homer in the first inning off starter Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2). Edwards exited with two runners on base in the seventh, giving way to Kyle Finnegan.

After Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out, Reynolds launched Finnegan’s elevated sinker into the visitors’ bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 8-6. It was Pittsburgh’s only hit in 18 at-bats with runners in scoring position during the series.

“I guess it feels kind of surreal,” Reynolds said. “It was a good day at the plate.”ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds struck out swinging in the ninth when he came up with a chance to tie the major league record of four home runs in a game. But the six RBIs are a career high for Reynolds, who became the second Pirates player to homer three times in a game this season (Jack Suwinski did it June 19).

Reynolds is hitting .337 (34 of 101) with 19 RBIs this month and eight of his 15 home runs have come in June.