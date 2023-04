NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt’s veteran guard Jordan Wright is transferring to LSU, according to a social media post.

The Baton Rouge native announced, ‘I’m coming home’ in the post. Wright started in 17 games last season, finishing third on the team in scoring (10.6 pp), second in rebounding (5.1 rpg), and second in assists (71).

The 6’6″ senior led the team with 39 steals. He had a season-high 23 points, 4 3-pointers made in the Commodores win at Kentucky on March 1, 2023.