Former Titans TE Delanie Walker awaits training camp opportunity

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – After missing the 2020 season, former Titans tight end Delanie Walker is ready to return to a roster in 2021.

The Pro Bowler is awaiting an opportunity in training camp, but has yet to find a landing spot. He believes teams still have concerns over the health of his ankle.

Walker finished his last two seasons on injured reserve. He broke his ankle in the 2018 season opener and he was unable to fully bounce back in 2019 as well. The 36-year-old appeared on the Talking w/TD podcast hosted by ESPN.com writer and frequent WKRN Sports contributor Turron Davenport.

“Right now, I couldn’t tell you who I will be playing for or what teams are looking at me. They talk to me, but at the end of the day, I feel like they think the ankle is a problem and my age,” said Walker. “Teams are really not trying to give me a good deal, I feel like. We’ll see what happens when the time and need [are right], and they really need a tight end, we’ll see what happens.”

The veteran also discussed his ending with the Titans. In March of 2020, the team cut Walker after three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons form 2015 to 2017.

“They thanked me for everything I’ve done, we went on with our way,” he said. “My agent was kind of upset, but I didn’t really get upset. I just felt like it’s business. I didn’t perform at the highest level for the last two years, so I understood that. And they paid me a lot of money, so it made sense to me.”

With his sights now set on the future, Walker is optimistic about the health of his ankle, but also realistic. He said he hasn’t faced any “further complications,” but understands the physical nature of the sport.

“I haven’t been hit, haven’t played in a game” he said. “Right now when I say I’m running, and breaking and catching passes, I feel like the same Delanie Walker two years ago. But again, you know, I’m a realist. I can go out there and play, but would I take a hit? Would that be a problem? I do not know.”

If he has these types of questions, surely teams do, too.

“I think that’s a concern teams have, but at the end of the day, I’m a football player, I’m gonna go out there and give it all I got and I feel like the ankle will hold up. I just need the opportunity to go out and prove it.”

Training Camp opens up for 30 teams on July 27.