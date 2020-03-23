Former Titans QB Marcus Mariota gets backup money with starter incentives

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passes against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota’s s two-year deal with the Raiders is worth $17.6-million according to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network.

The deal is much more complicated than that though and can only help fuel speculation that the Raiders would like Mariota to push out Derek Carr as their starter.

Garafolo reports the deal includes $7.5-million guaranteed in the first year and he can earn up to $2.4-million if he plays 60% of the snaps this season. The deal includes another $10-million in playing time incentives in 2021 as well as playoff and Super Bowl incentives.

Tom Pelissero also of the NFL Network reports the maximum value of the two year deal is $37.5-million.

Mariota was benched by the Titans after the teams 2-4 start to the season. He was replaced by Ryan Tannehill who the Titans just resigned to a four-year, $118-million deal with $62-million fully guaranteed.