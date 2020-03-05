Former Titans QB Kerry Collins help with cleanup after tornado outbreak

Tennesseans are showing up in droves to help cleanup after Tuesday mornings deadly tornado outbreak and Wednesday one of the volunteers in Lebanon was former Titans quarterback Kerry Collins.

Collins was helping cleanup downed trees and debris at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.

He played for the Titans from 2006 until 2010 and despite playing 2011 in Indianapolis he and his family decided to move back to Middle Tennessee and make it home. He said the decision to go out and help his neighbors was an easy one, “You know when something like this happens I just felt compelled to want to help and give back a little bit. There’s a lot of work to do, but it’s something, it’s something I felt compassionate about.”

Collins was just one volunteer in one of many spots that was ravaged by tornadoes that ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Everyone in this community has seen how it responds to tragedy and natural disaster in the past, so everyone knew we would see the massive outpouring of support and volunteers for the victims of the storm that immediately wanted to know what they could do to help.

“The amount of volunteers that showed up this morning is incredible,” Collins added, “obviously a lot of people were affected by this. Since the day I got here in Nashville that sense of community and sense of togetherness and wanting to help whenever help is needed is evident.”

In Collins five seasons in Nashville he threw for over 6,000 yards, 33 touchdowns and led them to an AFC South title in 2008.