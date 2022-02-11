Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Brad Hopkins and Shawn Jefferson are two dads who have a few things in common.

These two both have connections to the Two-Tone Blue and have sons who played high school football in Middle Tennessee. Now these proud papas are headed to the Super Bowl to cheer on their sons, who both play for the Los Angeles Rams.

Hopkins was a known name in Music City. He played left tackle for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1993 to 2005. His son Brycen Hopkins was born in Nashville, played high school football at Ensworth, and then went on to have a career at Purdue. Brycen is now in year two with the Rams, listed at as tight end No. 2 on the depth chart headed into Sunday.

“He’s a competitor like anyone at that level and what matters most to him is to be able to contribute. When his number gets called, he will be ready to go,” said Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Jefferson spent time as a wide receivers coach for the Titans from 2013-2015. His son Van Jefferson was in high school at the time, and blossomed as a wide receiver at Ravenwood. Van went on to play at Ole Miss and Florida, and is also enjoying his sophomore season with the Rams.

Van started the season as wide receiver No. 2, but when Odell Beckham Jr. joined the team, he became option number three. While some players might get discouraged, Van turned it into a learning opportunity.

“The biggest growth I’ve seen out of him this year is his patience. To see my son mature and go from second option to the third option, you know he probably won’t get the ball early,” said Jefferson. “I think him learning how to stay in the game, even though he’s not in the game. He has found ways to come in and make plays, key blocks. I think that will bode well for him going forward in his career.”

Both dads made it to the Super Bowl as pros, but for the first time they’ll be in the stands rooting for their sons on the field.

Shawn Jefferson will admit, there are some nerves involved.

“On Sunday, when we’re all in the stands, I know every pass they throw to him I’ll be on pins and needles,” said Jefferson. “As a father you just root for them so much, but I know with all the preparation and training, he’s prepared for this moment.”

As for Brad Hopkins, he is excited to see how it all unfolds. He couldn’t bring home a ring with the Titans 22 years ago against the Rams, but he hopes Brycen will be able to.

“I watch the game like any other dad would in little league. It’s habit for us as a family to just migrate to wherever he’s playing and it just so happens to be in the grandest game in the NFL. He’s put a lot of work in, hopefully he can participate like he would like and we hope for a great game,” said Hopkins.