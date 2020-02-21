Former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher to be inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher thought he was making a radio appearance on 104.5 The Zones’ mid-day show, instead Fisher was surprised with the news that he has been named as a 2020 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

“This really caught me off guard and it’s an emotional thing for me, you get kind of busy doing other things and then something as great and special as this comes about,” said Jeff Fisher.

Fisher was an NFL head coach for 22 seasons overall, mostly with the Houston/Tennessee/Oilers/Titans franchise. He became the Tennessee Titans head coach during the end of the 1994 season and was their first coach was their first coach when they relocated Memphis.

In this time with the Titans placed in the AFC Championship in 1999-2000 season where they beat the Buffalo Bills with the famous Music City Miracle play. Fisher’s teams made six playoff appearances, three Division titles, two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. He finished with a 142-120 record in 16 seasons with the team.

“It is nice to know that there was no when here before us, we were the first ones here and we did it the best we could and we did it right. We built the foundation for it and that is important,” added Fisher.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame previously announced fellow 2020 inductees Tony Delk, Bettye Giles, Dick Horton and Carl Torbush. The full class will be released in the coming weeks.

Fisher said, “To be inducted and to be recognized with all those who have come before me and after is special. I can’t overemphasize this isn’t about me, it’s about all those people who were working together with the same purpose in mind, to build a great franchise in this city.”

Information regarding tickets for the 2020 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the date of event will be announced at a later date.