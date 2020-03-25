Former Titan Tajae Sharpe lands in Minnesota

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 27: Tajae Sharpe #19 of the Tennessee Titans scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

After four years in Nashville former Tennessee Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe has agreed on a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sharpe tweeted out one word, “Skol”. That is the word Viking fans chant at home games.

The Titans drafted Sharped in the 5th round in 2016 and he went on to catch 92 passes for 1167 yards and 8 touchdowns in his career.

With the additions of AJ Brown and Adam Humphries last year though Sharpe saw his snap count drop to a career low 431 in 2019. He did still catch 25 passes for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Former Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims also found a new home agreeing on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.