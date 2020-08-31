Former Titan Logan Ryan joining New York Giants

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Logan Ryan finally has a new team. With the NFL season only two weeks away the former Titans cornerback is returning home to play for the New York Giants.

After a much longer than expected wait Ryan agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.5-million Monday according to Ian Rapoport from NFL.com.

2019 was Ryan’s last and best year with the Tennessee Titans, he stuffed the stat book with 73 tackles, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 18 passes defended. According to ProFootballFocus though their analytics also reveal Ryan gave up more targets (114), receptions (80) and yards (940) than any other cornerback in the NFL.

Those stats are why some see Ryan changing positions to safety and could a big reason why he was not able to find someone to pay him the $10-million a year he earned for three years from the Titans.

In New York Ryan will be reunited with head coach Joe Jodge who was on Bill Belichick’s staff when he played for the New England Patriots.