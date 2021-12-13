NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although he’s no longer suiting up for Nashville’s NFL team on Sundays, he’s still putting in work in the community.

Delanie Walker teamed up with Old Navy to distribute coats to Mother to Mother, a Nashville-based organization that supports low income families and children.

Walker and volunteers helped sort hundreds of coats for families at the “Stuff the Bus” event ahead of the holidays.

The organization is one that’s close to Walker’s heart, but any way he can continue to show love to the community who showed him love, he’s in.

“I love the fans here,” Walker said. “I love the community. They always show me love when I come out. So, why should I leave? When everyone here shows me love and I try to my best to give to the community and they embrace me, so I wouldn’t leave — nothing like that — because I feel like I’m loved here. If I can give out as much as I can that’s what I will do.”

Members of Walker’s foundation, “Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation,” were also on hand to help.