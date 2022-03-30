After four years in Nashville former Titans safety Dane Cruikshank signed a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears Wednesday.

ESPN reports the deal is worth $1-million guaranteed.

The Titans drafted Cruikshank in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He was a regular contributor on special teams for the Titans but in the second half of his Titans tenure he became a trusted player on defense, especially when it came to covering tight ends.

Cruikshank played 44 games in two-tone blue with 65 tackles, 1 interception and even scoring a touchdown on a pass from Kevin Byard.