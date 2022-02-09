Nashville,TN (WKRN)- It’s been a whirlwind of a season for former Tennessee Tech wide receiver Carter Crutchfield. The Georgia native has been in Los Angeles for the last six months, enjoying his first job at the NFL level, working as a football assistant for the Rams.

But before Carter experienced the bright lights of Hollywood, he remembers his days in Cookeville, winning an OVC title with the Golden Eagles football team in 2011.

“I had a great experience there with teammates and coaches. Winning in 2011 was something special because it hadn’t been done in a really long time. Looking back, that was a really special year. I just really loved the game of football and wanted to be around it,” said Crutchfield.

Most players who love the game, don’t get to go on and play professionally, the same goes for Crutchfield. After graduating from Tech, he decided to take the coaching route, making his first stop at Chattanooga, where he met Will Healy.

“Will is such a special individual. At the time he was the wide receivers coach at Chattanooga. I just watched the way communicated with players and recruits, putting forth his vision for how he wanted things done,” added Crutchfield.

The two built quite the bond and when Healy was named the head coach at Austin Peay, and then at Charlotte, Crutchfield joined him.

“He’s [Healy] is probably one of the most gifted people that I’ve ever been around, talking and communicating,” said Crutchfield.

And those are the traits Crutchfield has carried with him all the way to the West Coast. After learning about the opening with the Rams last summer, and with the approval of his wife, the two packed their bags and headed to LA.

“I got hired a week before the season started, so in the football world, that’s insane,” said Crutchfield. “You hold on for dear life, and I had to fit in as quickly as I could and bring value in any way I could.”

That’s exactly what Crutchfield did, with is role morphing into an assistant for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“His happy place is being behind a computer screen and watching tape and doing the football sides. But as a head coach there is scheduling, family and tickets. That’s my role, to make his life as easy as possible and communicate his vision to the rest of this building,” said Crutchfield.

Now with the Super Bowl happening in just a few days, Crutchfield’s responsibilities to communicate and prepare schedules for the team is at an all time high.

“Sean [McVay] laid out the schedule, and it is my responsibility to communicate with our training staff and media staff to be on the same page. You want to treat it as normal as possible, making sure that the players feel as comfortable as possible.”

There is no telling what Sunday will bring, but Crutchfield is ready for the moment.

“The National Anthem, I think that will get to me a little bit. I’m blessed to be here, and I plan on soaking up the whole week,” added Crutchfield.