Former Predators captain Mike Fisher voices support for Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine stance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a week after one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League tested positive for COVID-19, a notable name in the Nashville sports world is coming to his defense.

Last week, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19, knocking him out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which his team lost 13-7.

Rodgers was on the record as having been “immunized” against the virus, sparking allegations that the NFL star lied about his vaccination status.

While Rodgers has taken loads of criticism over the past several days, some have come to his defense, including one former Nashville Predator.

Mike Fisher, captain of the Predators from 2016-17, took to Instagram Sunday to voice his support for Rodgers.

Fisher shared the following message in a post:

I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers Mike Fisher, Former Predators Captain

His message accompanied a picture that reads: “I stand with Aaron Rodgers.”

Rodgers spoke out on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, confirming he is not vaccinated. Rodgers said he is allergic to an ingredient in the vaccines, while also mentioning he has been taking Ivermectin to treat the virus.

Due to entering the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers can return to the Packers on Nov. 13 — just one day before the team’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Fisher has been a mainstay in the Nashville community since his playing days with the Predators. Married to country superstar Carrie Underwood, Fisher and his family have been involved in giving back to many causes across Middle Tennessee over the years.