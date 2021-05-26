Former NFL GM Randy Mueller discusses possibility of Julio Jones landing in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks to former general manager for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, Randy Mueller. He breaks down the latest when it comes to Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Julio Jones.

Mueller explains why the New England Patriots might be the most realistic landing spot for the star and why the Tennessee Titans still have a shot at adding him to the roster. He also talks about what teams will have to give up in order to get Jones.

