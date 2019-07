LEXINGTON, KY – SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Jared Lorenzen #22 of Kentucky looks for the open receiver against Florida on September 27, 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky. Florida won 24-21. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Kentucky Wildcats Quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap.

In a text to my colleague @RussDinallo, who produced our E:60 story on Jared Lorenzen, Lorenzen's mother Janet confirmed that Jared died today. He was only 38. Janet said, "I lost my sweet boy today after a long hard fight." — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) July 3, 2019

Lorenzen spent four years at Kentucky, passing for 10, 354 yards in his college career. He was signed as an undrafted free agent to the New York Giants in 2004. He was the third string QB for the team for 2004 and 2005.

Sometimes known as ‘The Pillsbury Throwboy”, he struggled with his weight and chronicled his battle with obesity in a documentary.