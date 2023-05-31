NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a homecoming for one rookie Titan.

Former Hillsborough standout Matthew Jackson participated in the Titans local pro day and performed well enough to get an undrafted free agent deal. The opportunity to suit up in the two-toned blue has been a dream come true.

“I was pretty excited,” said Jackson. “My family was excited. I know being from here, I know I had a lot of peers and a lot of fans also from being from Nashville. So it’s been it’s just been fun.”

“I know a couple of players, so knowing those players and them welcoming me, welcoming in all the rookies and stuff like that has been been good. The coaches are always a phone call away, so just building that connection with the coaches and stuff like that in the players has been a blessing.”

At 6’1″ 209 pounds, Jackson is making the switch from outside linebacker, the position he played at Eastern Kentucky, to safety. The speed of the game is an area he’s still adjusting to as a rookie.

“I’m just learning the details of assignments and stuff like that and getting on track with the pace coming from college. It’s kind of a little slower coming from a smaller school and just learning that, OK, everything is it’s going to be 100% and you just got to be right on that tail.”

Jackson and the Titans start minicamp next week