Former Commodores to scrimmage and prep Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics)- Two Former Vanderbilt hoop stars, Darius Garland and John Jenkins have been invited to the Team USA Men’s Select roster as announced by USA Basketball earlier this week.

The two Middle Tennessee natives, Garland and Jenkins will scrimmage and practice against Team USA prior to the National Team leaving for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Those workouts will take place July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas.

Jenkins, who twice led the SEC in scoring and set an SEC record with 134 made threes as a junior, was drafted with the 23rd overall pick in 2013. He played for Team USA during the November 2019 World Cup Qualifying window and the November 2020 AmeriCup Qualifying window and helped the USA to a combined 4-0 record.

Garland, who was the fifth overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, just finished up his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 54 games last season, he averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Members of Team USA include Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and James Harden among several other NBA All-Stars.