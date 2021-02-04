Former Blue Raiders eye second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Middle Tennessee head football coach Rick Stockstill has built a name for his program down in Murfreesboro. Tennessee Titans fans know how much former Blue Raider Kevin Byard means to the two-tone blue, but he isn’t the only player finding success in the NFL.

On Sunday, not one but two former Blue Raiders will get a chance to play in Super Bowl LV, as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is in his third year with the Chiefs, while linebacker Darius Harris is in year two with Kansas City.

But what is even more impressive, both are in search for their second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs, something their former head coach Rick Stockstill is excited about.

“If you think about it Darius has been in the league two years and he’s going to his second Super Bowl. Charvarius has been in it three years now and he’s going to his second. There are guys that play this game a long time and never get that opportunity,” said Stockstill.

And while the Chiefs offense has been know to steal all the headlines, their defense doesn’t go unnoticed, especially the secondary.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has put considerable amounts of faith in his corners this season, including Ward. He has two interceptions in 43 career starts with the Chiefs.

As for Harris, he played in just two games this season but played on special teams in both playoff games and is on the active roster for Sunday.

