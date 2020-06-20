Ford Ice Centers Reopen with Limited Programs, Enhanced Safety

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The return of hockey is on the horizon, with NHL training camps slated to start up on July 10th, but ice time has already returned in Nashville.

Ford Ice Center in Bellevue reopened this past week and Ford Ice Center in Antioch is expected to do the same on Monday. Right now learn to skate, youth hockey, adult hockey and junior Predators programming is currently underway and while this is an exciting time for those returning to the ice, the Nashville Predators are making sure that safety is still top priority.

“We really wanted to take the time to make sure we had the opening of one facility running well before we opened before that. We really could’ve opened at the beginning of Phase 2 but wanted to have that time to put our plan in place,” said President and GM of Ford Ice Danny Butler.

Covid-19 safety and health measures include a limited amount of participants in the building at one time, social distancing reminders, closed locker rooms, and cleaning and sanitizing the building every night.

“Overcommunication was the biggest thing for when we reopened. Yes we have stickers everywhere and it might be overkill, but I think that’s more important. People feel more comfortable when they know that people are taking precautions to be safe. We’ve all been somewhere in the last week or so where it isn’t that comfortable, so in here we did that,” said Butler.

The plan for both Ford Ice centers will be to have limited programming at least through the summer, with a possibility of bringing back some private rentals and birthday parties. The hope is that high school and travel hockey will be able to return this fall.