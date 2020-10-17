Florida head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Another coach in the Southeastern Conference has tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Florida’s Dan Mullen made the announcement on his Twitter account:

Mullen said that he is not experiencing any symptoms but continues to self-isolate with his family, following all guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and public health officials.

Earlier this week, Florida’s game against LSU was postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19. That game has been reschedule for December 12th.

Mullen is also catching some heat for the comments he made after Florida’s loss at Texas A&M:

“Our governor has passed a rule that we’re allowed to pack the Swamp,” Mullen said Saturday. “We (could) have 90,000 in the Swamp to give us that home-field advantage that Texas A&M had today. “I certainly hope our university administration follows the governor. Absolutely want to see 90,000 in the Swamp.” Dan Mullen, Florida Head Coach

The Gators are scheduled to host Missouri next Saturday at the Swamp. No word on how many fans will be in attendance or if Mullen will be cleared to coach.