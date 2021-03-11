Florida eliminates Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tre Mann scored 22 points, and Florida held off Vanderbilt 69-63 Thursday to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Gators snapped a two-game skid coming into the tournament, and they will play No. 4 seed Tennessee on Friday for the second game between the teams in six days.

Noah Locke scored 13 points for Florida, and Tyree Appleby added 12 off the bench.

Vanderbilt (9-16) lost to Florida for the third time this season and sixth straight in this series. Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 23 points, making all 10 of his free throws.