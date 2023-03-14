NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fisk University Gymnastics team is inviting people “be part of history” at its first home meet Tuesday.

“This is something that you know, anyone else in the crowd can say I was a part of something that can never happen again,” said coach Corrinne Tarver. “No matter how many HBCU teams, you will never have a first home competition ever again.”

Fisk is the first HBCU with an intercollegiate women’s gymnastics team. Tuesday night, they’ll be the first HBCU to host an NCAA gymnastics competition. The meet is being held at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University starting at 7:00 p.m.

“It’s actually kind of crazy, because we’re at the end of the season, and it just flew by pretty quickly. We’re thinking about our first meet in Vegas, and just getting everything together for that first competition, and now it’s our last regular season competition. It’s exciting, though,” said Tarver. “The first time an HBCU has ever hosted a gymnastics competition in NCAA history. So we’re trying to fill that place up.”

Fisk is competing against Greenville University and it’s the last meet of the season. People who can’t attend tonight’s meet in person can also watch a live stream on the team’s Instagram page – @FiskUGymnastics.