Fans Will Help Decide New PA Announcer For Titans

Nashville, TENN. (WKRN)- Any fan of Tennessee Titans would likely love to be a part of the gameday experience, and someone will get a chance to do just that.

In 2020, longtime Public Address Announcer Mike “Duke” Donegan announced his retirement, and for the first time since the Titans moved to Nashville, the position is vacant.

Senior Director/Executive Producer of Event Presentation and Production, David Schindler said they had an incredible amount of interest with a variety of applicants.

“We got people from all over the country, even some from Canada. There are people who have a lot of experience in the professional and collegiate ranks and then some who are fans and actually pretty good,” said Schindler.

The PA Announcer essentially provides all pregame and in-game announcements during Titans games at Nissan Stadium, including starting line-ups, down and distance, play results, penalties, gameday features, promotional reads, and other announcements as needed. Qualified candidates must have a working understanding of the rules of football.

Schindler added, “You have to be able to bring the energy and understand the game. You have to be able to call a play and get that information out quickly before the next play goes. It’s pretty fast-paced.”

After two weeks of going through resumes and tapes, the Titans cut it down to 21 candidates, who will now audition in-person on Monday and Tuesday at Nissan Stadium. After that, the field will be narrowed down to just five people, and that is when fans will have the opportunity to chime in on who their favorite is.

“When we make our decision, it will go out online and we want to see what fans have to say. We want their input. There will be a mechanism to vote, to see who they choose, and that will be part of the process to who we ultimately choose,” said Schindler.

Right now there is no date on when the position will be filled, but a decision will likely be made sometime over the next few weeks. Fans can vote on their favorite candidate next week on the Titans’ website- https://www.tennesseetitans.com/.