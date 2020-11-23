Family: Vanderbilt basketball star Terry Compton dies from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Standout Vanderbilt basketball player from the 1970s Terry Compton has passed away. He was 67.

His brother confirmed his death was due to COVID-19 complications on Facebook, posting the family is still trying to process his death.

Compton was known as “The Long Rifle” on the team due to his ability to shoot long-range shots as a freshman.

I'm truly sorry to hear the sad news of the passing of one of our own, basketball great Terry Compton. We were blessed to have him join his teammates last year in Memorial to honor the 1974 SEC championship team. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) November 23, 2020

Vanderbilt University’s Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee expressed her condolences Monday morning, posting Compton was a great player and an even better man.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.