Family: Vanderbilt basketball star Terry Compton dies from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Standout Vanderbilt basketball player from the 1970s Terry Compton has passed away. He was 67.

His brother confirmed his death was due to COVID-19 complications on Facebook, posting the family is still trying to process his death. 

Compton was known as “The Long Rifle” on the team due to his ability to shoot long-range shots as a freshman. 

Vanderbilt University’s Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee expressed her condolences Monday morning, posting Compton was a great player and an even better man.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

