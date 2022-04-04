Middle linebacker Rashaan Evans became the latest former Titan to join head coach Arthur Smith with the Atlanta Falcons.

Evans signed a one-year deal with the Falcons Monday.

In 2018 the Titans took Evans in the first round out of Alabama and even though he wracked up 317 tackles in 2 interceptions in four seasons he never lived up to the billing. He was eventually passed up in the middle of the Titans defense in 2021 by Zach Cunningham and David Long Jr.

The move also reunites Evans with defensive coordinator Dean Pees who he played for with the Titans in 2018 and 2019.

The Falcons also signed former Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley Monday. Of course Atlanta added former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in March inking him to a two-year deal.