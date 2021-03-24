Ex-Titans O-lineman Isaiah Wilson involved in high-speed chase in January

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Tennessee Titans 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson’s had another run-in with the law a few months before the team traded him to the Miami Dolphins.

John Glennon of Broadway Sports was the first to report the story and states that Wilson’s latest incident happened on January 7th and allegedly involved a high-speed car chase in Georgia, which ended with him being detained at gunpoint.

Glennon provided details in the following police report:

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department incident report, the pursuit of Wilson began at about 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 7, when Officer Stephen Kinney observed a dark-colored Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates fly past him traveling eastward on University Parkway. Activating his radar, Kinney clocked the vehicle going 123 miles per hour, then activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to catch the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. Kinney began to catch up to the vehicle before he noticed it accelerating away, and he advised his dispatch office that speeds of the chase had reached 140 miles per hour, according to the report. A second officer joined in the pursuit at about that same time.

Per the report, a metal grinder containing 3.4 grams of marijuana was found in the car, and the woman Wilson was with was discovered to have .2 grams of Acid in her purse.

Wilson was eventually charged with “fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; speeding in a construction zone; reckless driving; marijuana possession of less than one ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and reckless conduct.”

Isaiah Wilson – courtesy Barrow County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department

He was released from custody a day later after posting a $7,000 bond.

This all happened before the Titans decided to part ways with Wilson, sending him to the Dolphins.

Wilson was released by Miami days after the trade was made official on March 17. He was said to have shown up late to his physical and team orientation, and not showing up to voluntary workouts.