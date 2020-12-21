ESPN reports sources tell them Vols out of Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Tennessee will not play in the Autozone Liberty Bowl due to head coach Jeremy Pruitt along with multiple players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19 (this according to sources).

Confirmed. An official announcement should be coming shortly from Tennessee. https://t.co/cAnDHhHvaP — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) December 21, 2020

Low says that the tests were conducted on Sunday, and the results came back on Monday morning after the Vols had accepted the bowl invitation. Those who tested positive within the program got retested Monday, to confirm the results.

Per Low’s article: