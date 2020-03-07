ESPN report: NHL closing locker rooms to media over coronavirus concerns

Nashville Predators players line up to congratulate goaltender Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, after shutting out the Dallas Stars 2-0 in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Procedures for media may look a little differently at Bridgestone Arena following a Predators game.

According to a report from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the NHL plans on closing locker room access to media amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The report cites the policy came about after a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The league could implement the new policy as soon as Saturday. The NHL has already banned international travel for league office employees, and this is taking it one step further.

The league office also told ESPN on Monday that they were looking into plans for the 2019-20 playoffs should the concern grow in the United States.

The Nashville Predators are in Dallas Saturday for a meeting with the Stars. News 2 has reached out to the team for comment and is awaiting a reply.