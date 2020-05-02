ESPN: NFL not altering plans for fall season, schedule release next week

Tennessee Titans fans cheer after an NFL divisional playoff football game against Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NFL has had the luxury of being in its off-season during the COVID-19 pandemic thus far, but decisions still need to be made as the upcoming season approaches.

According to an ESPN report, at this time, the NFL doesn’t plan to change a thing.

The league will release its 2020 schedule next week without any major changes to the upcoming season. Fans in attendance, bye weeks and a Super Bowl in Tampa on February 7th are all a part of the plan for the NFL’s 101th season.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported last month the league would release the schedule later than usual on May 9th. According to the reporting he league has evaluated contingency plans, but those plans won’t be a part of the schedule release next week.

A report from the Sports Business Journal referenced contingency plans including delaying the season to mid-October, eliminating bye weeks and preseason games, cancelling the Pro Bowl and pushing the Super Bowl back to late February.

A source told ESPN that the NFL was not considering gathering players at a centralized location like the NBA and MLB have looked into. Also, the schedule is not expected to include a greater number of Saturday games despite uncertainty around college football.