ESPN: Jeremy Pruitt fired amid internal investigation, Fulmer to retire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has fired their head football coach Jeremy Pruitt following an internal investigation into alleged NCAA violations, according to Chris Low and Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Pruitt finished with a 16-19 record in his three seasons at the helm.

In addition to the change at head football coach, Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer is expected to retire. Tennessee now looks to hire its fifth head coach since Fulmer was fired following the 2008 season.

Since the Vols 1-7 finish to the 2020 campaign, multiple key players have entered the transfer portal including former starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, running back Ty Chandler and offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

According to a report from Jimmy Hyams from the Sports Radio WNML in Knoxville, Pruitt was interviewed as part of the investigation for hours last week.

If the university is able to fire Pruitt with cause, they could be absolved from having to pay his near $12.6 million buyout. Pruitt and the university could also come to a settlement for a different value. Pruitt was just given an extension before the 2020 season kicked off that tied him to the university through the 2025 season.