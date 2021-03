Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, Kayla Anderson talks to ESPN.com’s Turron Davenport about NFL Free Agency and what the Tennessee Titans plan to do.

With the release of Malcom Butler and Kenny Vaccaro, how will the Titans build up the secondary and who will they sign to rush the passer?

And will the Titans work to restructure some current contracts? Davenport shares his thoughts on that and more.

