Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020

Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP)

COPENHAGEN (AP) – Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship.

The governing body of European soccer says Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation says he is awake. The Danish federation writes on Twitter “Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet.”

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.