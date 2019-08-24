Emily’s 53-man Titans roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With the Titans about a week away from having to make final roster decisions, I channeled my inner Jon Robinson and wrote up a 53-man roster.

Mad props to him and the rest of the crew making personnel decisions. This ain’t easy.

Quarterback (3): Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

Although we don’t know who the Titans starting signal caller will be next season, Woodside is a solid backup. If they can clear the roster space, the Titans will have that position secured for next season. Also, worst comes to worse, Tannehill and Mariota have struggled with injuries in years past so isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility Woodside would see game action In 2019. We all hope it doesn’t come to that, but with two injury-prone QBs ahead of him, you can’t rule it out completely.

Running back (3): Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis, David Fluellen

I know a lot of fans fell in love with Jeremy McNichols after his high-flying touchdown against the Patriots, but Vrabel downplayed his play that game he has made it clear that he LOVES Fluellen. Flu also gained 15 lbs in the off-season to play a fullback/H-back role.

Tight end (4): Delanie Walker, Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser

It was between Ryan Hewitt and Pruitt for me, but Pruitt won out with his superior blocking skills. They may go in favor of Hewitt to be the H-back if Fluellen’s preseason injury is worse than advertised. Based on what we’ve heard, it’s minor.

Wide receiver (6): Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, AJ Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, Darius Jennings

I’m not totally happy with having Taylor in there since he’s been a liability catching the football at times and doesn’t really add anything to special teams, but I just think this team sticks with him as opposed to taking a chance on what’s behind him – which has subdued since Kalif Raymond made waves early in preseason.

Offensive linemen (9)*: Ben Jones, Rodger Saffold, Dennis Kelly, Jack Conklin, Kevin Pamphile, Nate Davis, Corey Levin, Jamil Douglas, Austin Pazstor. *Taylor Lewan doesn’t count against the 53 until he returns from suspension.

Nine offensive linemen seems like a lot, I know, but the team isn’t sold on a right guard yet, so I could see some shuffling there. Also as soon as Taylor Lewan comes back from his suspension, Pasztor is out.

Defensive linemen (5): Brent Urban, Jurrell Casey, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, Matt Dickerson

Isaiah Mack is my first out player. I really, really want him to make it, but this is a numbers game and I just couldn’t find a place for him to fit. Also, look for Dickerson to be in trouble when/if Jeffery Simmons gets off NFI sometime this season. Simmons does not count toward the 53-man roster until he clears his physical and is activated.

Outside linebacker (5): Harold Landry, Cameron Wake, Sharif Finch, Kamalei Correa, Derick Roberson

A couple of these guys will play a OLB/Defensive end position like Finch and Wake, and Vrabel loves versatility. Dean Pees likes to play different formations up front so those guys are good for that.

Inside linebacker (5) Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Wesley Woodyard, Daren Bates, David Long Jr.

I’m not completely sold on Bates as a linebacker per-say, but he is great on special teams.

Cornerback (6): Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Adoree Jackson, LeShaun Sims, Tye Smith, Kenneth Durden

Durden is another one of those “versatility guys” as he can play safety, too.

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Byard, Kenny Vaccaro, Dane Cruikshank

I don’t believe there is much debate with the safeties.

First out – Isaiah Mack

Last in – Austin Pazstor