Elliott set to race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, pushes for NASCAR to return

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will host the Camping World SRX Series finale on Saturday, and some of the biggest names in racing will be there- including NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

The 25-year-old is one of the best in the business right now, but is always looking for ways to improve and that includes trying new things. This will be the first time Elliott races in the SRX Series, which was founded by Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag and George Pyne.

“I’ve never raced one of these cars before, but I’m just excited to get back to Nashville,” said Elliott.

And that is where he’ll meet up and race against his father Bill Elliott. Both of them are NASCAR Cup Series champions, with Chase winning in 2020, 32 years after Bill won the title in 1988.

“You don’t have an opportunity to race with your dad, much less on a platform like this and in a series like this,” said Chase Elliott. “There hasn’t been a lot of trash talk yet, but this might bring a side out of us that we haven’t seen before.”

Elliott is excited about drumming up some friendly competition with dad, but another reason for coming to Music City is to support the Fairgrounds.

“It’s been a major topic of conversation in the NASCAR community over the last couple of years,” said Elliott.

While NASCAR made a splash at the Nashville Superspeedway back in June, drivers continue to push for its return to the city’s short track. Elliott is taking action and wants his fellow drivers to do the same.

“If you’re a driver and support NASCAR going back to the Fairgrounds, if you have an opportunity to support that, show support in-person. Go be there, go race. Show it first hand, enjoy a fun Saturday night with the people of Nashville,” added Elliott.

Metro Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway entered into a letter of intent to renovate the speedway for the potential return of NASCAR events at the racetrack. The letter gives both parties until July 31 to finalize a deal.

As for Saturday’s race, Chase Elliott will join a star-studded SRX field that in addition to Tony Stewart and Ernie Francis includes Marco Andretti, Bobby Labonte, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Michael Waltrip, Paul Tracy, Willy T. Ribbs and Hailie Deegan.