Former Titan Eddie George’s father battling COVID-19

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks as his number 27 is retired during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Former Titans star Eddie George is among those personally touched by the COVID-19 pandemic in America.

George revealed Tuesday his father, Edward George Sr., is battling the virus, “Actually my father has COVID-19”.

His father is hospitalized at assisted living facility, but so far George says the news is OK, “We’ll see. He should be OK, he has some underlying medical issues. I haven’t heard anything, so no news is good news.”

George said his father was diagnosed a week ago and the rest of his family is healthy.

