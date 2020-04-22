Former Titan Eddie George’s father battling COVID-19

Former Titans star Eddie George is among those personally touched by the COVID-19 pandemic in America.
George revealed Tuesday his father, Edward George Sr., is battling the virus, “Actually my father has COVID-19”.
His father is hospitalized at assisted living facility, but so far George says the news is OK, “We’ll see. He should be OK, he has some underlying medical issues. I haven’t heard anything, so no news is good news.”
George said his father was diagnosed a week ago and the rest of his family is healthy.
