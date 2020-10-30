Eddie George says Titans RB Derrick Henry is now a top player in the league

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Eddie George is a name that will always be connected to the Two-Tone Blue. The former Tennessee Titans running back, who lives in Nashville, is one of the team’s biggest ambassadors and has enjoyed following their recent success.

“To watch this team mature and go from a team that was kind of unsure if they could win, to now believing they should win every single game, it’s been fun,” said George.

But it’s the transformation of running back Derrick Henry that George has keyed in on.

Before breaking out in 2019, Henry reached out to George for advice on how to become more of an impact player. He took the advice and ran with it, literally, ending the 2019 season as the NFL’s leading rusher. Henry continues to find success this season, but he still takes time to reach out to his mentors.

“We talk from time to time. I talk to Eddie (George) and Shaun Alexander. He sends me Bible verses week after week. Those are probably the two guys I’ talked to the most, and definitely appreciate them and guys that I idolized as a kid playing this game,” said Henry.

Henry is clearly one of the best running backs in the league right now, but George goes further, calling him one of the best players in the NFL. George said Henry’s ability to better himself and hold himself accountable at a high standard, raising his play on the field.

“He’s reached out to myself and others, so just having that same collective thought of supporting him, he took that to heart and realized he could be really special in this league. You can see it happening for him now,” added George.

Henry also remains extremely grounded outside the game of football, he’s a father to a young daughter and he has also grown more as a leader.

“He’s now showing guys instead of just talking about it and that is the biggest difference. You are now seeing guys feed off of his energy,” said George.